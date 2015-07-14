Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting the positive identification of a Clinton County man who perished in a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fire late last night (July 13, 2015). The man was Max A. Davis, 24, of Carlyle.

He was the driver of a 1993 Ford Ranger that was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 255 south of New Poag Road in Chouteau Township. Davis’ pickup collided with a southbound 2005 Cadillac STS and the pickup subsequently burned. The driver of the Cadillac was transferred to a St. Louis hospital and the driver’s condition remains unknown. The incident was reported to 9-1-1 at 10:21 p.m.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:48 p.m., July 13, 2015 by Madison County Coroner’s Supervisory Investigator Deborah B. Von Nida. The scene investigation was unable to conclude if the decedent was wearing a seatbelt or if airbags had deployed.

An autopsy conducted earlier today indicated that the decedent suffered blunt traumatic injuries to the head, chest, and abdomen. Further testing remains pending to determine if smoke inhalation from the ensuing fire played a role in the death. Additionally, routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will be performed. The decedent was positively identified through the use of dental records.

The Illinois State Police continue to investigate the crash as well.

Funeral arrangements for Max A. Davis are incomplete at this time, but are under the direction of the Zieren Funeral Home of Carlyle, Illinois.

