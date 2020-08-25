WOOD RIVER – The Madison County Health Department has been reaching out to the community to enhance COVID-19 testing opportunities throughout the summer.

COVID-19 screening was done Tuesday all day at Nazarene Community Center, 400 N. Central Ave., Roxana.

The COVID-19 testing at remote locations is in addition to the five testing sites at stationary locations throughout Madison County and the IDPH Regional Testing Site in East St. Louis.

The sites operate from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. daily. These sites are sponsored by the Madison County Health Department and Madison County Leadership Council Faith Alliance. No appointment is needed. Masks are always required. These testing sites are open to the public (adults and children over 6 months); people must have a valid phone number as you will receive a call with your results; tests will be a nasal swab; due to lab delays, it may take up to a week to get your results; please do not call, you will be called; and individuals with or without symptoms can be tested.

“Throughout the summer, a partnership of organizations have worked together to provide weekly COVID-19 Community Testing Sites across Madison County,” Amy Yeager of the Madison County Health Department, said. "They will continue their efforts over the coming months and have additional dates and locations scheduled through September.

“Sponsoring agencies for these testing sites include: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing, SIHF Healthcare, Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, and Madison County Health Department (MCHD)."

There is no out-of-pocket expense to you for this test; shallow nose swab testing, not a deep swab of the nose and throat; please be patient as there may be a wait; due to Lab delays, it may be up to a week before you get results; MCHD will contact you once we receive your results; please do not call us asking for your results; and for frequently asked questions, please visit www.madisonchd.org.

Upcoming Madison County COVID-19 Testing:

Friday, Aug. 28 – Chamber of Commerce of Southwestern Madison County 3600 Nameoki Road, Granite City.

Saturday, Aug. 29 – Store CO. Self Storage, 1401 Vaughn Road, Wood River

Sunday Aug. 30: Madison County Administration parking lot, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville

Other Dates and Locations Include:

ALHAMBRA CITY PARK – ALHAMBRA

September 1

AMERICA’S CENTRAL PORT – GRANITE CITY

September 3

GORDON MOORE PARK NORTH – ALTON

September 8

FAIRMOUNT PARK – COLLINSVILLE

September 10

KORTE STADIUM ON THE CAMPUS OF SIU EDWARDSVILLE

September 15

KORTE REC CENTER – HIGHLAND

September 17

In addition to these COVID-19 Community Testing Sites, there are 5 stationary locations offering COVID-19 Testing in Madison County as well. The times of operation and criteria for testing vary by site. It is strongly encouraged to review the information online for each site and consider calling them with further questions. These stationary testing sites include:

SIHF Healthcare Testing Site – Wood River

Respiratory Care Clinic of Bethalto – Bethalto

HSHS Medical Group – Troy

MedExpress – Collinsville

Anderson Hospital (Healthcare Building at 159 & 162) – Maryville

Detailed information for each of these Testing Sites can be found at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/corona_virus.php under the Testing Options Section or on the Madison County Health Department COVID-19 Dashboard on the Testing Sites Tab:

https://gisportal.co.madison.il.us/portal/apps/opsdashboard/index.html?fbclid=IwAR0kMsOofeM0oj220KjsvyquPgSRLIxThjmVLFsdacvRFLWCpNwXsWkHBpI#/c2a8d5f6752f498286bfc31252ecee1b .

Finally, Illinois Department of Public Health operates a COVID-19 Testing Site 7 days a week at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center, Argonne Drive, East St. Louis, IL 62204

For more details about this site, visit: https://dph.illinois.gov/testing.

