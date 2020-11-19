EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is collaborating with local veteran service organizations and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves to collect items for those in need this holiday season.

The Veterans’ Assistance Commission will be collecting items for the Marine Toys for Tots Program, as well as basic clothing items and necessities for hospitalized veterans at the VA Medical Centers in St. Louis.

“This is a joint effort between the VAC, the County and local veterans organizations,” VAC Superintendent Brad Lavite said. “These items will a big impact on the recipients, whether it’s a toy for a child or a pair of socks for a veteran. COVID-19 has created unprecedented difficulties for people, but that’s what makes the campaign even more important.”

From Nov. 20 through Dec. 18, individuals can donate new, unwrapped items at the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, and the Wood River Facility, 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River. Items for veterans include socks, underwear, t-shirts, gloves, caps, slippers, throws and basic hygiene.

“We will have boxes for donations at both locations,” Lavite said. “Please keep in mind there is also a need female related items.”

The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U. S. Marine Corps in providing to economically disadvantaged children at Christmas. Toys are for children between the ages of newborn and 14.

Visit www.toysfortots.orgFor more information about donations for toys or to request toys. Contact the VAC at 618-296-4554 for more information about the veterans’ collection.

