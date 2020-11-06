Get The Latest News!

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Facilities Department spent several hours Friday morning cleaning up graffiti painted on the historic Courthouse.

Workers discovered “BLM” sprayed painted on two sides of the building along Main and St. Louis streets shortly after arriving to work.

The damage reportedly took place sometime after 4 a.m. on Friday.

Edwardsville police are investigating the vandalism, along with similar incidents at nearby businesses and other government offices.

In 2014, Madison County spent around $1.4 million on masonry and restoration cleaning of the marble Courthouse built in 1915.

The County spent approximately $80 on paint remover to clean up the graffiti.

For more information about the vandalism, please contact the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.

