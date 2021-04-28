EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County’s new program that provides volunteers with a “resource tool kit” to pick of litter is continuing to see success after 50 days in operation.

“It’s just so exciting that so many people have come in to get the kits to pick up trash,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Building and Zoning Director Chris Doucleff said that since the Clean Communities program launched on March 8 there have been more than 1,234 resource tool kits distributed to individuals and groups.

“It’s remarkable in such a short period of time how successful the program is becoming,” Doucleff said. “It’s astounding. The people who have come into the county are excited about what we are doing.”

The resource kit includes trash bags, reflective vests, gloves and litter grabbers. The county can supply materials for groups of up to 24 people and would work with larger groups as well.

Prenzler said he hates seeing litter and he’s not alone. He said he received dozens of calls from residents complaining about it along the county’s highways and roads and its what’s prompted the program.

“It’s unbelievable the amount of trash you see when you enter the county,” he said. “We don’t want litter to be the first thing people see when they visit. I’m happy this program is working out, plus it’s a great way for local organizations and residents to show pride in their community by beautifying the county’s roads.”

Visit recycling@co.madison.il.us or call (618) 296-4468 for questions or more information about the program. Like Madison County Clean Communities Facebook page and share your volunteer cleanup with the hashtag #MadCoClean

