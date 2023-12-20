EDWARDSVILLE — Give the gift of travel this holiday season.

“Do you know someone who is in need of a passport?” Madison County Circuit Clerk Tom McRae asked. “If so, the Circuit Clerk’s Office can help.”

McRae said he wants to remind the public about passport services offered by the office.

“If you know someone who is planning a trip out of the country and doesn’t yet have their passport, consider bringing them to our office to apply for one,” McRae said. “It’s a gift that will keep on giving for the next 10 years.”

The Circuit Clerk’s Office offers passport processing, including photo service.

“It’s a one-stop for both the photo and the application process,” McRae said.

The circuit clerk’s office began offering photo service six months ago after acquiring equipment specifically designed to take pictures for passports.

McRae said the federal government routinely rejects passport photos for a number of different reasons, resulting in delays in what can be an already lengthy process.

The circuit clerk’s office processed nearly 1,000 passports a year for the past several years; until June, the public was required to bring in a photo taken somewhere else to complete their passport application.

Angela Bentlage, manager of the civil division of the Circuit Clerk’s Office, said since the county started processing photos they’ve seen an increase in the public coming in to apply for a passport. She said that cost of a passport is $165, plus $12 for a photo and an expedited passport is an additional $60.

She said no appointment is needed and the circuit clerk’s office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is closed on holidays.

The Circuit Clerk’s Office reminds the public to apply several months before a planned departure as passports can take up to 12 weeks to receive, an expedited one can take between five and seven weeks. Visit https://www.madisoncountyil.gov/departments/circuit_clerk/passports.php to find out more.

