The Madison County Child Advocacy Center located in Wood River, Illinois serving Madison and Bond County will host its 8th Annual Trivia Night and Silent Auction on Saturday February 23, 2013 at the Bethalto KC Hall. This event will raise money to further our reach in raising awareness about child abuse prevention in our community and providing support and services to children involved in allegations of abuse.

Doors Open at 6:00 pm and Trivia Begins at 7:00 for all that attend. Join us for the fun, FREE BEER, popcorn and Soda with payment of $140 Fee for a table of 8. There are prizes, 50/50 and incredible silent auction items including beer signs, Excel Bottling Plant Tour, Grizzlies Suite Tailgate Party & MORE!

Your table could be the winner of a FREE Edible Arrangement if payment and registration is received by 2-1-13! Register Online Today: www.madco-cac.org/events !

For more information about participation or sponsorship of this event, please contact Julie Eberhart or Christy Schaper at 618-296-5390 or childadvocacy@co.madison.il.us

Find us on Facebook or at www.madco-cac.org/events

