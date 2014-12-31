The Madison County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) was chosen by the 1st MidAmerica Credit Union as the recipient of funds from their Annual Charity Golf Outing held in September of 2014. This is the second year in a row that the CAC has been the charity of choice for the golf outing.

“We are honored to be considered a partner of the Madison County Child Advocacy Center. In helping them serve our communities through the hard work they do, we also support our members and local residents by growing safer and stronger communities,” said Alan Meyer, President and CEO.

This year, through sponsorships, donations, and registrations, the Golf Outing raised $27,637.48. This was a record high for the tournament. In 2013, the tournament raised approximately $17,000 for the center. “The Child Advocacy Center is thankful to be the recipient of these funds two years in a row. We are glad to have the continued support of wonderful organizations in the community like 1st MidAmerica Credit Union”, said CAC Executive Director, Carrie Cohan.

Pictured from left to right: Claire Cooper, CAC Development Specialist, Amber Scott, 1st Mid America Credit Union, Bob Blacklock, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Gayle Frey, CAC Board Member, Judge William A. Mudge, CAC Board President, Alan Meyer, 1st MidAmerica President and CEO, Carrie Cohan, CAC Executive Director, Tom Gibbons, Madison County States Attorney, CAC Board Member, Robert Hertz, CAC Board Member, and Greg Worthen, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union.

The Madison County Child Advocacy Center was founded in 2003 and has served over 5,000 children involved in allegations of child maltreatment. The mission of the CAC is to provide a professional and child-friendly environment to assist in the investigation of allegations of child abuse, provide access to services and treatment for victims and their families and raise awareness within the community. For more information about the center, please visit www.madco-cac.org or call 618-296-5390.

