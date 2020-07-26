ALTON - The Madison County Child Advocacy Center is hosting its 13th Annual Charity Golf Outing on Thursday, Sept. 17, at Spencer T. Olin Golf Club in Alton. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the Madison County Child Advocacy Center.

"We have been able to raise more than $245,000 for local charities through our golf event over the past several years," 1st MidAmerica Business Development Representative Martha Morse said in regard to the credit union's coordination of the event. "Many sponsorship levels are available. From signs on the course to adding your logo to our beverage carts and meal banners, we have a spot for your organization to show its support. If you are interested in participating in our outing as a sponsor, please send in the attached sponsor form and payment by August 14, 2020."

"By supporting the CAC, we are helping children find a voice," Morse said for the event. "Thank you for your consideration and support. Please share this with other golfers!"

About the Madison County Child Advocacy Center: Helping Children Find a Voice

The mission of the Madison County Child Advocacy Center is to provide a professional and child-friendly environment to assist in the investigation of allegations of child abuse, provide access to services and treatment for victims and their families and raise awareness within the community. Their network reaches past Madison County, as their facility is also used by police departments in surrounding counties when necessary. Before the CAC opened, a child who was a victim or witnessed a violent crime would often be interviewed by eight to 12 different people before the case went to trial. Because of the CAC, abused children no longer have to endure such a strenuous interviewing process and authorities are better able to prosecute abuse cases.

See registration info below:

See sponsorship info below:

