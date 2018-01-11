Madison County Chairman Prenzler says he supports anything to eradicate public corruption
Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler issued the following statement to the media Thursday afternoon. Multiple Madison County offices were searched on Wednesday as part of a special task force search...
As County Board Chairman I am committed to eradicating all forms of public corruption.
I support all legitimate criminal investigations.
As everyone knows, I blew the whistle on criminal tax sales that cost Madison County taxpayers more than $4 million. A federal investigation sent former treasurer Fred Bathon and three tax buyers to prison.
I also exposed an investment scheme in which two former treasurers purchased $520 million of bonds from one Little Rock, Ark. bond salesman, with no competitive bidding. Excessive commissions were estimated at $2 million. I pursued a civil case that resulted in a $340,000 settlement in favor of county taxpayers. There was no criminal investigation.
My office has and will always support doing the right thing.
