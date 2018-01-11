Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler issued the following statement to the media Thursday afternoon. Multiple Madison County offices were searched on Wednesday as part of a special task force search...

As County Board Chairman I am committed to eradicating all forms of public corruption.

I support all legitimate criminal investigations.

As everyone knows, I blew the whistle on criminal tax sales that cost Madison County taxpayers more than $4 million. A federal investigation sent former treasurer Fred Bathon and three tax buyers to prison.

I also exposed an investment scheme in which two former treasurers purchased $520 million of bonds from one Little Rock, Ark. bond salesman, with no competitive bidding. Excessive commissions were estimated at $2 million. I pursued a civil case that resulted in a $340,000 settlement in favor of county taxpayers. There was no criminal investigation.

My office has and will always support doing the right thing.

