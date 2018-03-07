EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler praised the announcement by U.S. Steel Corp. on Wednesday that the company would restart one of two blast furnaces at its Granite City Works facility.

“The decision by U.S. Steel to restart one of its blast furnaces is not just good for the steel industry, but good for Madison County,” Prenzler said.

Prenzler said steelworkers were impacted by foreign steel dumping and last week’s announcement by President Donald Trump to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel being imported into the United States influenced the decision by U.S. Steel.

Prenzler spent several days in Washington D.C. at the end of last month where he met with U.S. Congressman Mike Bost (12th Dist., Ill.) and officials with the U.S. Department of Commerce, American Iron and Steel Institute and U.S. Steel.

One year ago, Trump ordered the Department of Commerce to make a Section 232 report. Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 grants the president authority to limit or restrict imports that are determined to have an impact on national security.

The Department of Commerce released the report in January and gave the president options to impose tariffs.

“Steel for oil and gas drilling is essential to our national security,” Prenzler said.

U.S. Steel Corp. is one of the world’s largest steel manufacturing companies. The company is an important player in the global oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market.

“The Granite City plant produces specially designed steel for the oil and gas industry,” Prenzler said.

On Wednesday, Prenzler signed a letter supporting the City of Granite City to extend the Tax Increment Financing District No. 2 (U.S. Steel TIF District.) The TIF is set to expire in its 23rd year, with the tax assessment for the year 2018.

“Now, with marketing conditions improving for steel produced within the United States, strong consideration is being given by U.S. Steel to restart production at this plant,” the letter states.

