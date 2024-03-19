EDWARDSVILLE - Kurt Prenzler, the present Madison County Chairman, said late Tuesday night, that he contacted his Republican opposition in the primary, Chris Slusser to congratulate him and had a good conversation with him.

“It was a very difficult race,” Prenzler said of the chairman's contest in the primary election. “I want to also thank all my supporters who worked very hard for my campaign. Tonight was not our night. I worked very hard with the campaign. I felt I have always had a focus on property taxes as both the chairman and previously as treasurer.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Prenzler said he felt taxpayers in the county needed to be defended and that he had done his best to accomplish that in his time in office.

Prenzler also said he will begin to turn the page eventually, but it is difficult because he has been so focused on the primary race.

“I did my very best,” he said of his campaign for chairman.

More like this: