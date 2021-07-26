EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler is praising Metro East Park and Recreation District for changing its outside auditing firm.

“I’m pleased with what they’ve done to rotate outside auditing firms,” Prenzler said.

Prenzler said MEPRD Board member Jerry Kane, whom he reappointed last week, notified him that the park district switched its outside auditing firm on June 24. Kane said the board and staff decided to go with a new firm because they felt it was time for a set fresh “eyes”.

State law stipulates local governments submit to an annual audit by an independent CPA.

Article continues after sponsor message

“One of the first things I Iook at when evaluating a governmental unit is how often the outside auditing firm is changed,” Prenzler said.

He said many governmental units change outside auditors every five to six years. Those following this “best practice” in Illinois include the state, Champaign, McLean, Peoria and Sangamon counties; and in Missouri, St. Charles and St. Louis counties.

“In June, Madison County Transit passed a resolution that it would seek a new outside auditor every five years,” he said. “I’m proposing Madison County take a similar step. We’ve had the same CPA firm for the past 20 years.”

Prenzler said it isn’t a negative comment on the current auditor.

“You can have the best CPA in the world, but it’s best practice to have a new set of eyes on the books every five to six years,” he said. “Again, I would like to praise Jerry, the MEPRD board members and Executive Director Bryan Werner for all they’ve done to be more transparent.”

More like this: