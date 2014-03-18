EDWARDSVILLE, March 17, 2014 – Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan criticized Treasurer Kurt Prenzler for a press release distributed last week where Prenzler indicated he would proceed with paying an Edwardsville web design firm $9,600 to redesign the Treasurer’s Office webpage.

“Mr. Prenzler intends to spend $9,600 of taxpayer money for a new consulting agreement, despite the fact the county’s Information Technology (IT) Department is already paying a firm to do the same work. It is a total waste of taxpayer money,” Dunstan said.

The expenditure was denied by the County Board Finance Committeee last week. The county signed an agreement in December to spend $14,000 to have the entire county webpage redesigned for all county officials and departments, not just the treasurer. “The new website currently under construction is designed to make it interactive, secure and user friendly,” Dunstan said. “If Mr. Prenzler proceeds with this project, we could have a Madison County website where every office and department -- with the exception of the Treasurer’s Office -- is linked and more efficient,” Dunstan added. “The IT Department would be responsible for maintaining all county sites except the treasurer’s. It would be a waste of taxpayer dollars for the treasurer to have this done outside of the county IT Department.”

Dunstan was also displeased with the treasurer for inaccurately stating in the news release the work was necessary because the county’s servers had security issues. Dunstan said he met with the IT Director about Mr. Prenzler’s allegation and was informed it was totally incorrect. “The county’s web site is operated in a secure environment utilizing the appropriate technology.”

“Payments being made on the county web site are redirected to completely secure, third party payment administrators, an arrangement similar to that used by entities in the government and private sectors,” Dunstan stated. “These third party payment administrators are fully compliant with encrypted security requirements, and it is wrong for Mr. Prenzler to fabricate a security concern in an attempt to justify spending taxpayers’ money.”

What is further alarming is neither Mr. Prenzler or any member of his staff has ever contacted the IT Department about concerns with the security of the county website, or made any special requests for assistance. Department representatives attempted to contact Mr. Prenzler following his comments at last week’s Finance Committee meeting to discuss any security concerns. To-date, department representatives have not received a reply from Mr. Prenzler.

Dunstan said IT Department representatives advised him the agreement with the firm Mr. Prenzler is hiring is for website design only. “Mr. Prenzler is trying to use internet security as a way to rationalize the reason for a new website for the Treasurer’s Office. However, after the proposal was reviewed, it was discovered the work is for a custom web design and does not even address security issues,” Dunstan stated.

“It is disingenuous for Mr. Prenzler to try to use the excuse of hiring this firm based on security issues. The reality is he is going to pay for work already being performed,” stated Dunstan, adding, “…this is a total waste of taxpayer’s dollars.”

Dunstan said the Madison County Board works with every county department to meet their respective needs in order to provide necessary services to county residents. “The Madison County IT Department takes care of the technical and sophisticated automation systems in the 38 county government departments. It is a highly technical operation and includes skilled information technology professionals,”

Dunstan said. “It is disappointing that Mr. Prenzler would try to blame them to justify this wasteful expenditure on this department, but not surprising given other dealings with him.” “It appears Mr. Prenzler is more concerned about self-grandiosity than serving the people of Madison County.”

