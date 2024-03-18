EAST ALTON - Catholic Charities will be hosting their 23rd annual Help On The Move fundraiser on Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. The event will be held at Julia’s Banquet Center, 101 Eastgate Plaza in East Alton, IL. The evening will include dinner, drinks, DJ music, a $10,000 raffle, and activities. The event will include the presentation of the 2024 Community Service Awards. Dinner tickets are $50 each. Raffle tickets are $25 each or buy 2 and get 1 free. Tickets may be purchased on our website cc.dio.org or by calling 1.618.462.0634.

Dar Bryant, from The Dream Center in Alton, IL will receive the Father Quilligan Award. In 2015, Dar first told his personal story of losing sight of Jesus, drug use, crime and doing time behind bars. A visit to The River Church in Alton helped him turn his life around, where he co-founded and is the director of The Dream Center, a 501c3 nonprofit social service agency focusing on prison ministry (serving 600 individuals to date). Dar is the author of his own book "360: A Full Circle." He spends his new life helping others in difficult situations, re-enter society in a positive way. He is involved in projects that empower the community, i.e. food drives, monthly networking meetings and Project Homeless Connect.

The Mary Alyce Beardslee Award will be presented to John Rain from Norton & Rain Insurance, Inc. in Alton, IL. John continues to follow in the footsteps of his service-minded parents by being involved in a variety of organizations that strengthen communities and the families who live in them. While committed to the insurance industry for more than 40 years, John plays an active role in Rotary, Alton Planning and Zoning Commission, North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, Alton Choral Society and the Boys and Girls Club of Alton. He participates in Wreaths Across America, Habitat for Humanity, All God’s Children Shall Have Shoes, ringing bells for Salvation Army, distributing holiday food baskets and collecting coats for Riverbend Head Start. He’s a pillar of his church, serving in roles as deacon, elder and youth leader.

“Our annual fundraiser provides us with critical funding to help meet the needs of our clients,” said Denise Burton, Area Director of Madison County Catholic Charities. “The people in our community have been very supportive of our efforts for over 70 years now. We are also incredibly grateful for the generosity of our sponsors.”

Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting our programs including: Professional Counseling Solutions, MedAssist, Guardian Angel Food Pantry, Mobile Food Pantry, Homeless Prevention, Transportation and Identification assistance, and Legal Services.

Since 1941 Catholic Charities has provided services in Madison, Bond, Jersey, and Calhoun counties, with offices in Alton and Granite City. If you are unable to attend the annual fundraiser, but would like to make a donation you may do so at our website: cc.dio.org/ways_to_give/donate/ . For more information about Madison County Catholic Charities, to make a donation or to volunteer contact Denise Burton, Area Director at 618-462-0634 or burton_ccmc@cc.dio.org .

