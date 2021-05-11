



Agency hosting virtual auction this year; continues to remain open to provide support to public

ALTON – Madison County Catholic Charities is celebrating 80 years of helping people get through tough times in life, most notably, the last year through the pandemic.

“Catholic Charities has continued to stay open and help people as much as we are able because we are seeing people need help now more than ever before,” said Denise Brown, Area Director of Madison County Catholic Charities. “We haven’t wavered in our support of the community for 80 years, and we’re not going to stop now,” Brown added.

Help is arranged through Madison County’s programs: The Guardian Angel Food Pantry, Mobile Food Pantry, MedAssist program, Counseling program, Homeless Prevention, and Catholic Charities Legal Services.

“We decided to postpone an in-person celebration until more people can gather together. We are hosting our annual fundraiser ‘Help on the Move’ as an online auction this year to raise funds for our agency,” said Brown.

Last year at the height of the pandemic, under recommendations from state and local health officials, Madison County Catholic Charities chose to cancel their “Help on the Move” fundraiser. The decision caused the budget to suffer, however, all services and programs have continued to stay open and unaffected.

“I urge everyone to visit the auction site and support Catholic Charities, an agency that has a rich history of giving back to our local community through its many programs. All proceeds from this auction will stay right here in our local communities” said Rick Faccin, Madison County Advisory Board member, and former county auditor.

Packages are available to bid on by visiting https://secure.qgiv.com/event/madisoncountyauction/. The auction ends May 18, 2021, at 11 p.m.

The virtual auction includes packages such as 4 St. Louis Cardinals Vintage Collections Packages; Asian Master Chef package; Animal Care package; Apple iPad; Young Living Essential Oils; Bicycles & Razor Scooter; Family Game Night package; Coffee Lover package; Golf Accessories; Bowling package; Ladies Night In; Rainy Day Kid’s Crafts; Romantic Getaway for Two; Summer Ready package; Wine Cellar package; Aerie’s Day of Activities; Premier Best Western Winery package; Alton River Dragons All-Inclusive Baseball Tickets; Woosley Chiropractic package; Annie Gunn’s for Six; Spa Day; Dessert and Drinks; Charcuterie Basket; 2 Dinner Date Packages and more. The site also includes chances to win Kate Spade Purse/Wallet Combo, Backyard Booze Cooler, and 50/50 raffle.

Alton Catholic Charities opened in 1941 under the direction of Bishop James Griffin with the Granite City office following shortly after in 1949. To learn more about Madison County Catholic Charities, or to make a tax-deductible gift, visit cc.dio.org.

