EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Board approved the county’s $171 million budget Wednesday night, along with its $30.8 million property tax levy.

“We once again balanced the budget and kept the property tax levy the same,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “This marks zero growth in the levy for a fourth year.”

The board voted, 25-0, for upcoming fiscal year 2022 spending plan, which starts on Dec. 1. The board also approved the tax levy, 28-0.

The budget includes $54.4 million in General Fund monies, which $8.2 million comes from the tax levy. The General Fund makes up about one-third of the county’s total tax levy, and the No. 1 cost is personnel.

Other funding sources for the budget include grants, fees, and sales tax revenue. Federal and State aid for COVID-19 relief increase the budget.

Budget highlights include: costs for personnel for the State’s Attorney’s Office and Circuit Court; replacement of vehicles, radio equipment and body cameras for Sheriff’s Office; along with replacement of vehicles in Facility Department, Coroner’s Office, County Clerk and Probation Department.

“This year’s budget includes a new accounting system for the Auditor’s Office,” Prenzler said.

Prenzler said the county budgeted around $600,000, which includes software and training for the improved technology. He said the new system is being paid for out of the General Fund

The current accounting software system is more than 20 years old.

Prenzler said the administration worked hard to keep budget costs down.

“It has been my priority, along with County Board members, to reduce the county's reliance on property taxes,” he said. “In 2017, the tax levy went from $32.6 million to $30.8 million and we’ve kept it the same.”

Visit www.co.madison.il.us to view a copy of the budget online.

