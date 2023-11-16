EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Board on Wednesday approved a $182.5 million budget and a zero-growth property tax levy for the seventh straight year.

The board voted, 26-0, to approve the upcoming Fiscal Year 2024 spending plan that starts on Dec. 1, along with a $30.8 million property tax levy. The levy is the amount requested from property taxes used to help finance the county’s budget.

“In 2017, we reduced the levy from $32.6 to $30.8 million, and we haven’t raised it since,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “Keeping the levy amount the same, against the backdrop of increasing real estate assessments, has caused the county’s total levy rate to decrease to $.48 per $100 of assessed valuation from $.73 — what taxpayers paid in 2015. That’s a 34 percent decrease in the rate, and the rate will be even less next year.”

Chairman Pro-tem Mick Madison said the county reduced it’s levy by 1/10 of a percent.

“It may not seem like a lot, but it shows our commitment to the taxpayers to not raise their taxes,” Madison said. “Even with rising wages, the county found ways to do more with less.”

The overall budget increase remains at less than 1 percent. The budget includes 11 funds — the General Fund, along with special revenue funds for the Detention Home, Health Department, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, Social Security Fund, Mental Health, Veterans’ Assistance Commission, Highway, Bridge, Matching Tax Funds (grants), Tort Judgement and Liability Insurance.

The General Fund budget increased 3 percent from $58.6 million to $60.4 million. The General Fund budget includes $1.8 million in capital outlay and is down 32,44 percent from the previous year.

The General Fund pays for the majority of personnel costs. The fund is supported with $7.95 million in property tax levy funds and the remaining revenue comes from grants, fees, fines and forfeits, licenses and permits, sales tax and more.

The general fund budget highlights includes:

Salary increases of 2.5 and 3 percent for the counties nine collective bargaining units and non-union personnel.

Modernization of some county processes that include new software for cyber security

Utilities -- a rise in electric and gas costs.

Increase in County Clerk’s Office for election costs as there will be two elections in 2024 (primary and general.)

Increase in medical services for Coroner’s Office.

Other funds include Special Revenue ($99.5 million), Capital Projects ($2.66 million), Enterprise ($3.95 million) and Internal Service ($15.79 million.)

Revenue for Special Revenue Funds include $30.8 million in tax levy for the detention home, health department, mental health board, veteran’s assistance, highway/bridge, IMRF, Social Security and matching tax.

County Board member Chris Guy of Collinsville and chair of the Finance Committee commended the administration for putting together a balanced budget.

“For the eighth year in a row the county has not increased property taxes,” Guy said. “This is a good thing for taxpayers.”

