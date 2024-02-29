EDWARDSVILLE — Property owners will soon get a postcard in the mail from the Madison County Board of Review with their final notice of assessment.

Board of Review Chair Phil Taylor said the final notice of assessment for 2023, also known as multiplier cards, will be mailed on Monday, March 4.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Taxpayers across the county are going to notice their property values increased,” Taylor said.

The Board of Review held a public hearing on Thursday announcing the property assessment equalization factor, or multipliers, for the county’s 24 townships. The equalization is the final step in the assessment process.

The multiplier is the effort of providing a uniform average level of assessments between townships and/or counties. The equalization factor is determined by the legal level of assessment divided by the three-year average of the actual level of assessment.

Assessments in Madison County are at 30.51 percent of fair market value, based on sales of property in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The Illinois Department of Revenue issued a 1.0889 multiplier for Madison County.

The townships multipliers are as follows:

Helvetia

1.0832

Saline

1.0828

Leef

1.1033

New Douglas

1.1033

St. Jacob

1.0846

Marine

1.1080

Alhambra

1.1033

Olive

1.0121

Jarvis

1.0860

Pin Oak

1.1029

Hamel

1.0996

Omphghent

Article continues after sponsor message

1.0967

Collinsville

1.0814

Edwardsville

1.0818

Fort Russel

1.0836

Moro

1.0953

Nameoki

1.1018

Chouteau

1.1473

Wood River

1.0835

Foster

1.0700

Venice

1.1310

Granite City

1.0914

Alton

1.1062

Godfrey

1.0935

Property owners who disagree with the new assessment will have 30 days, starting March 4, to file an appeal with the Property Tax Appeal Board (PTAB).

Forms to file an appeal can be found at your local township assessor’s office, the Madison County Board of Review, and the Madison County Chief Assessment Office. Forms can also be downloaded from www.ptab.illinois.gov.

According to the Department of Revenue, a change in the equalization factor does not mean total property tax bills will increase or decrease.

Tax bills are determined by local taxing bodies when they request money (tax levy) each year to provide services to citizens.

###

More like this:

Oct 26, 2023 - 2023 Madison County Tentative Multiplier Announced

Dec 1, 2023 - Final Installment Of Madison County Tax Bill Due Soon

Oct 3, 2023 - Madison County Property Tax Bills Due Soon

Apr 25, 2023 - 2022 Madison County Final Multiplier Announced

Sep 1, 2023 - Madison County Treasurer Reminds Taxpayers Of Second Installment Of Real Estate Taxes Due Soon

 