EDWARDSVILLE — Property owners will soon get a postcard in the mail from the Madison County Board of Review with their final notice of assessment.

Board of Review Chair Phil Taylor said the final notice of assessment for 2023, also known as multiplier cards, will be mailed on Monday, March 4.

“Taxpayers across the county are going to notice their property values increased,” Taylor said.

The Board of Review held a public hearing on Thursday announcing the property assessment equalization factor, or multipliers, for the county’s 24 townships. The equalization is the final step in the assessment process.

The multiplier is the effort of providing a uniform average level of assessments between townships and/or counties. The equalization factor is determined by the legal level of assessment divided by the three-year average of the actual level of assessment.

Assessments in Madison County are at 30.51 percent of fair market value, based on sales of property in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The Illinois Department of Revenue issued a 1.0889 multiplier for Madison County.

The townships multipliers are as follows:

Helvetia 1.0832 Saline 1.0828 Leef 1.1033 New Douglas 1.1033 St. Jacob 1.0846 Marine 1.1080 Alhambra 1.1033 Olive 1.0121 Jarvis 1.0860 Pin Oak 1.1029 Hamel 1.0996 Omphghent Article continues after sponsor message 1.0967 Collinsville 1.0814 Edwardsville 1.0818 Fort Russel 1.0836 Moro 1.0953 Nameoki 1.1018 Chouteau 1.1473 Wood River 1.0835 Foster 1.0700 Venice 1.1310 Granite City 1.0914 Alton 1.1062 Godfrey 1.0935

Property owners who disagree with the new assessment will have 30 days, starting March 4, to file an appeal with the Property Tax Appeal Board (PTAB).

Forms to file an appeal can be found at your local township assessor’s office, the Madison County Board of Review, and the Madison County Chief Assessment Office. Forms can also be downloaded from www.ptab.illinois.gov.

According to the Department of Revenue, a change in the equalization factor does not mean total property tax bills will increase or decrease.

Tax bills are determined by local taxing bodies when they request money (tax levy) each year to provide services to citizens.

###

More like this: