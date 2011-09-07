Alton, IL. Madison County Board Member Kathy Smith of Alton announced her candidacy today for Illinois State Representative of the 111th District. The 111th District includes the communities of Alton, Bethalto, Wood River, East Alton, Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford, Mitchell, Pontoon Beach, Elsah and parts of Godfrey and Granite City. Kathy was elected to the Madison

County Board in 2010.

Kathy Smith is a life-long resident of the 111th District, raised in Wood River and a graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School. Kathy and her husband, Scott, live in Alton with their daughters, Abigail and Annabelle.

Smith earned a Business Degree from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. While working as a Computer Specialist at Boeing Aerospace, she was named Teammate of Distinction and went on to earn a Master's Degree from Washington University School of Engineering and a law degree from Saint Louis University. In 2001, Kathy argued and won a case before the Supreme

Court of Illinois. She works to represent small businesses and help families with estate planning and personal needs.

"I'm running for State Representative because I have had enough of the excessive taxation and out of control spending by our politicians in Springfield." said Smith. "I have had enough of broken promises from our politicians who say they will not support a tax increase and then turn

around and vote to increase our income tax by 67 percent."

According to Illinois State Representative Dan Beiser's website (Smith's opponent), Rep. Beiser promised that ".holding the line on taxes and fees will be the bedrock principles I live by as your state representative." However, in January 2011 Representative Beiser broke his promise to

taxpayers in the Metro East by voting in favor of a 67% income tax increase.



"It's time for a change and to restore accountability back to Illinois government. As State Representative, I pledge to oppose new tax increases, support legislation to help create and retain jobs in the Metro East, and furthermore say no to new spending until our state finances are under control. Our elected officials in Springfield are out of control and are hurting our great State. It's time to send them a message!"

Kathy volunteers as a mediator to the Madison County Foreclosure Mediation Program helping homeowners avoid foreclosure. She is a former board member of the Fosterburg Fire Protection District and now serves on the Madison County Storm Water Commission. As a result of her many years of volunteer service, Kathy was named a 'Woman of Distinction' by the Alton YWCA. She

volunteers as a Director of the River Bend Growth Association and as Vice President of the Woodland Hills Homeowners Association. She serves her church, the First Christian Church of Wood River, as Trustee.

Illinois' economy was trending upward until our legislature passed the tax increase in January. As soon as the tax increase became effective, unemployment changed course and citizens in Illinois began losing jobs. Employers are frightened and uncertain by what our elected officials are doing in Springfield. Illinois has lost nearly 240,000 jobs since her opponent took office and now ranks at the bottom of every job creation category. Illinois lost more jobs than any other state in the nation last month and lost 89,000 jobs since January. When it comes to putting people

back to work, Illinois is going backwards.

"Are the people in the Metro East better off today than they were in 2004 when my opponent took office? Unfortunately, the answer is No!" said Smith. "Illinois is a great state and we need to start acting like it! It's time for the legislature to attract and keep jobs in Illinois. Increased taxes, regulation and litigation scares away jobs. Let's get Illinois on the right track and restore accountability to our government."

