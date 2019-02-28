WOOD RIVER — Madison County Board member Tom McRae takes a seat on the Emergency Telephone System Board.

McRae, of Bethalto, was appointed on Feb. 20 to fill the remaining term of County Board member Don Moore, who resigned from the ETSB in January. McRae attended his first meeting on Wednesday.

McRae introduced himself to the other members and said he looked forward to serving on the “911 board.” He said he’s served on the County Board for the past eight years and was on the Public Safety Committee for four years.

He said he is pleased to be able to serve on the ETSB, especially during such a time of transition.

“I have tremendous respect for all the first responders in our community and look forward to the consolidation plan in the county,” he said.

The county is waiting to move forward with its state-mandated consolidation plan, which calls for reducing the public safety answering points, or 911 call centers, from 16 to 8. The county submitted the plan in 2017, however St. Clair County 9-1-1 challenged the legality of it.

Both Madison and St. Clair County ETSBs have filed a series of suits and motions, over various legal issues, including whether St. Clair County has legal standing in the state hearing.

McRae said he appreciates ETSB Chairman Robert Rizzi and the rest of the board members for all they’ve done, along with Sheriff Department Capt. Eric Decker, who helped put together the consolidation plan.

“I know it’s not been easy and I appreciate all their hard work,” he said.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said he appointed McRae because of his long-term experience as a county board member and serving on various committees. He said McRae has been instrumental in many victories for the county, including being one of the architects in helping reduce the county’s tax levy by $1.8 million in 2018 and for keeping it the same in 2019.

“Tom is always looking out for the taxpayers of Madison County and he will continue to do that serving on the ETSB,” Prenzler said.

