Alan DunstanEDWARDSVILLE – Acting on the recommendation of the Madison County Park and Recreation Grant Commission, the County Board unamiously voted Wednesday to authorize the distribution of 30 Park Enhancement Grants totaling $1,343,398.66 to municipalities and park districts in the county.

The grants awarded by the Grant Commission will be enhanced through revenue provided by the cities, villages and townships to finance more than 90 projects throughout the county. The projects funded by the grants range from water parks to walking paths, from baseball and soccer fields to tennis and pickleball courts. The grants funds are also being used to repair park facilities and maintanence equipment

“While there are countless reasons to be proud of Madison County, I am particularly proud of our extensive system of the bicycle and and walking trails managed and maintained by Madison County Transit (MCT), and the hundreds of parks found throughout our great county,” stated Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan.

“Every day of the year in parks throughout Madison County you can find people of all ages bicycling, skating and swimming, playing baseball and softball, or simply sitting on a park bench enjoying watching ducks on a lake and enjoying a sunny day,” continued Dunstan. “Our great parks enhance our quality of life and make Madison County an even better place to live and raise a family.”

In the more than 15 years since the Park Enhancement Program was created, more than $15 million in grants have been awarded to support and enhance the county’s community parks. The Madison County Park and Recreation District was created by a vote of Madison County residents in November, 2000. The district is funded by a 1/10th of one percent sales tax which is administered by the Madison County Community Development department operating under the direction of the Madison County Park and Recreation Grant Commission.

Dunstan said a key point frequently overlooked is the economic benefits of a successful park program. “The parks create jobs for hundreds of Madison County residents of all ages. Companies looking to locate a business or facility take into consideration the parks and recreational facilities that are available for use by employees and their families.”

“The fact Madison County has excellent parks can be the deciding factor in a company moving to Madison County and creating hundreds of jobs for our residents,” Dunstan said.

 

2016 Madison County Park Enhancement Grants

 

Alhambra Township

Amount Requested:                        $15,000.00

Scope of Project:

Alhambra Township Park

  • Backstop behind the hockey goals
  • New energy efficient lights for hockey rink, wiring for the lights and concrete work for the lights
  • Field dirt for ball diamonds, bat racks, field chalker, safety bases, pitching mound, field pump and base plugs

 

Alton Park & Recreation

Amount Requested:                        $138,655.00

Scope of Project:

            Gordon Moore Park

  • Hopkins Field Lighting Upgrades
  • Construct new pavilion at concession 1
  • Equipment to relocate concession for ADA restroom at concession 1
  • Purchase tables for pavilion 1
  • Purchase infield mix for ball diamond
  • Relocate access road at Bathhouse to provide additional recreation area at lake and Oriental Garden

Haskell House

  • Roof improvements

Olin Park

  • Seal and restripe courts

Hellrung Park

  • Seal and restripe courts

Dog Park

  • Purchase recycle bins, trash bins and tables

 

Village of Bethalto

Amount Requested:                        $47,900.00

Scope of Project:

Town & Country Swimming Pool in Central Park

  • Loan repayment and increase of costs from plumbing issues

 

Chouteau Township

Amount Requested: $20,975.00

Scope of Project:

            Chouteau Township Park

  • Repayment of PEP loan
  • Construction of a new fence
  • Sustainability grant match

 

Collinsville Area Recreation District

Amount Requested:                        $165,200.00

Scope of Project:

            CARD Administration Building

  • Addition of crushed limestone to ball fields
  • Purchase of recreation equipment: baseballs, bats, pickle ball paddles, volleyballs
  • Purchase of supplies and equipment for special events such as pumpkin carving knives, wood working crafts, table cloths for art classes
  • Repair brick walkway to be ADA compliant

Arlington Golf Course

  • Renovate restrooms to be ADA compliant
  • Improve the front entrance
  • Improve drainage on holes 5 and 6
  • Repave hole 1 to address aesthetics and ADA issues

Pleasant Ridge Park

  • Improve landscaping by pavilion and playground
  • Purchase benches and fencing for new archery range
  • Purchase targets/bows/arrows/safety equipment for archery range

Glidden Park

  • Creation of ADA parking and path to access restrooms
  • Replacement of water fountains for ADA reasons

Splash City Water Park

  • Painting of the leisure pool and toddler pool
  • Replacement of water features at Monsoon Mountain

Willoughby Farm

  • Improve drainage behind the barn
  • Installation of gutters at the house, barn, and pavilion
  • Installation of permeable pavers by the restrooms and pavilion to be ADA compliant

Woodland Park

  • Create ADA parking for Lions and Rotary Pavilion
  • Replacement of fountain wire for the lake
  • Replacement of water fountains for ADA reasons
  • Installation of time locks on restrooms
  • Creation of ADA path, fence repairs, and drying agents to Tomahawk field

Schnucks Park

  • Regrade/reseed lake dam
  • Repair gazebo, paint playground and improve landscaping

Sports Complex

  • Addition of drying agents to fields 2,4 and 5

 

 

East Alton

Amount Requested:                        $31,480.00

Scope of Project:

            Keasler Recreation Complex

  • Loan repayment for Keasler Renovation

Van Preter Park

  • Purchase and install turface on ball fields
  • Purchase new chalk machine, infield drag and padding

 

City of Edwardsville

Amount Requested:                        $133,155.00

Scope of Project:

            Spray and Play Park

  • Splash pad features for new park

 

Edwardsville Township

Amount Requested:            $15,000.00

Scope of Project:

            Township Park

  • Bring restroom facility #2 into ADA compliance with installation of new toilets, hand dryers, occupancy sensors, new sinks, doors and soap dispensers

 

Foster Township

Amount Requested:                        $20,135.00

Scope of Project:

            Foster Township Park:

  • Rough plumbing, concrete for restroom facility
  • Interior completion of facility with ceilings, walls, flooring, and furnace

 

Village of Glen Carbon

Amount Requested:                        $64,790.00

Scope of Project:

            Miner Park

  • ADA upgrades to walking paths
  • Make ADA upgrades to playground equipment

Village Hall Park

  • Purchase new scag mower

 

Village of Godfrey

Amount Requested:                        $90,625.00

Scope of Project:

            Homer Adams Park

  • Replace playground

 

 

Granite City Park District:

Amount Requested:                        $150,950.00

Scope of Project:

            Wilson Park

  • Shelter project which includes demolition/reconstruction of 6-8 shelters and a new concrete pad for shelter 1
  • Wood fiber fall protection installation for all parks
  • Purchase and installation of new 12’ foot spiral slide
  • Rebuild main pool pump

 

Village of Hamel

Amount Requested:                        $15,000.00

Scope of Project:

            Hamel Community Park/Building

  • Replace/Install new tennis court surface, replace fencing, enclosure around tennis court to ensure ADA compliance, replace center drain on center court



 

Village of Hartford

Amount Requested:                        $15,000.00

Scope of Project:

            Seventh Street Park

  • Purchase 3 ADA universal picnic tables, one Dew Drop water feature for the splash pad, 2 BBQ Grills, 2 sets of basic aluminum bleachers, add 2, 12 foot high canopy baseball backstops, add 2 pro-style base sets and purchase one pallet of field chalk

 

 

City of Highland

Amount Requested:                        $48,637.66

Scope of Project:

Glik Park

  • Purchase 7 trash receptacles

Korte Rec Center

  • Install sidewalks across parking island

Silver Lake Park

  • Revegetate the dam with native flowers and remove invasive species
  • Purchase sonar for underwater recoveries

Spindler Park

  • Install 3 light poles for parking lot

4-Diamonds Ball Fields

  • Purchase 1 backstop to replace 60+ year old backstop

Rinderer Park

  • Purchase three multi-use drinking fountains for guests and animals

 

Village of Livingston

Amount Requested:                        $15,000.00

Scope of Project:

Veterans Memorial Park

  • Loan repayment

 

City of Madison

Amount Requested:                        $19,575.00

Scope of Project:

            3rd St. Park

  • Asphalt overlay to entire walking path to repair track and remain in ADA compliance

           

 

Village of Marine

Amount Requested:                        $15,000.00

Scope of Project:

Heritage Park and Village Park

  • Purchase playground equipment
  • Scag mower, weed trimmers
  • ADA access to playgrounds
  • AED

 

Village of Maryville

Amount Requested:                        $22,555.00

Scope of Project:

            Drost Park

  • PEP Loan payment for improvements at Drost Park

 

Nameoki Township

Amount Requested:                        $14,496.00

Scope of Project:

            Community Park

  • Commercial playground structure
  • Pea gravel around all playground equipment

 

New Douglas Township

Amount Requested:                        $15,000.00

Scope of Project:

            New Douglas Township Park

  • Remodel concession stand
  • Purchase treadmill
  • Purchase elliptical trainer
  • Purchase fitness proRower

 

Village of Pontoon Beach

Amount Requested:                        $28,825.00

Scope of Project:

            Randall D. Dalton Veterans Park

  • Construct seating for amphitheater

 

Roxana Community Park District

Amount Requested:                        $15,000.00

Scope of Project:

            Roxana Park

  • Purchase new double flume water slide for pool
  • Purchase bleacher shade shelter

 

Village of South Roxana

Amount Requested:                        $15,000.00

Scope of Project:           

            Veterans Memorial

  • Purchase and plant shrubbery, plants, trees, flowers and install decorative fencing around the sidewalk area of the park

 

St. Jacob Park District

Amount Requested:                        $15,000.00

Scope of Project:

  • Install 1 mile of asphalt walking path

 

Tri-Township Park District

Amount Requested:                        $80,000.00

Scope of Project:

  • Pave handicap accessible parking spaces
  • Pave 51,360 sq. ft. of walking trails and meet ADA compliance

 

Venice Park District

Amount Requested:                        $15,000.00

Scope of Project:

  • Repayment for the loan once IDNR releases funds for OSLAD

 

 

Wood River Parks and Recreation

Amount Requested:                        $53,150.00

Scope of Project:

Belk Park

  • Repayment of PEP Loan year 4
  • Construct new walking trail

Soccer Park

  • Construct new restroom facility

 

Wood River Township

Amount Requested:                        $33,195.00

Scope of Project:

            Kutter Park

  • Construct 3-4 pedestrian walking bridges for the disc golf course

 

Village of Worden

Amount Requested:                        $15,000.00

Scope of Project:

  • Annual payment of the Park & Recreation Loan.

