Madison County Board awards $1.34 million in park grants
EDWARDSVILLE – Acting on the recommendation of the Madison County Park and Recreation Grant Commission, the County Board unamiously voted Wednesday to authorize the distribution of 30 Park Enhancement Grants totaling $1,343,398.66 to municipalities and park districts in the county.
The grants awarded by the Grant Commission will be enhanced through revenue provided by the cities, villages and townships to finance more than 90 projects throughout the county. The projects funded by the grants range from water parks to walking paths, from baseball and soccer fields to tennis and pickleball courts. The grants funds are also being used to repair park facilities and maintanence equipment
“While there are countless reasons to be proud of Madison County, I am particularly proud of our extensive system of the bicycle and and walking trails managed and maintained by Madison County Transit (MCT), and the hundreds of parks found throughout our great county,” stated Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan.
“Every day of the year in parks throughout Madison County you can find people of all ages bicycling, skating and swimming, playing baseball and softball, or simply sitting on a park bench enjoying watching ducks on a lake and enjoying a sunny day,” continued Dunstan. “Our great parks enhance our quality of life and make Madison County an even better place to live and raise a family.”
In the more than 15 years since the Park Enhancement Program was created, more than $15 million in grants have been awarded to support and enhance the county’s community parks. The Madison County Park and Recreation District was created by a vote of Madison County residents in November, 2000. The district is funded by a 1/10th of one percent sales tax which is administered by the Madison County Community Development department operating under the direction of the Madison County Park and Recreation Grant Commission.
Dunstan said a key point frequently overlooked is the economic benefits of a successful park program. “The parks create jobs for hundreds of Madison County residents of all ages. Companies looking to locate a business or facility take into consideration the parks and recreational facilities that are available for use by employees and their families.”
“The fact Madison County has excellent parks can be the deciding factor in a company moving to Madison County and creating hundreds of jobs for our residents,” Dunstan said.
2016 Madison County Park Enhancement Grants
Alhambra Township
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Alhambra Township Park
- Backstop behind the hockey goals
- New energy efficient lights for hockey rink, wiring for the lights and concrete work for the lights
- Field dirt for ball diamonds, bat racks, field chalker, safety bases, pitching mound, field pump and base plugs
Alton Park & Recreation
Amount Requested: $138,655.00
Scope of Project:
Gordon Moore Park
- Hopkins Field Lighting Upgrades
- Construct new pavilion at concession 1
- Equipment to relocate concession for ADA restroom at concession 1
- Purchase tables for pavilion 1
- Purchase infield mix for ball diamond
- Relocate access road at Bathhouse to provide additional recreation area at lake and Oriental Garden
Haskell House
- Roof improvements
Olin Park
- Seal and restripe courts
Hellrung Park
- Seal and restripe courts
Dog Park
- Purchase recycle bins, trash bins and tables
Village of Bethalto
Amount Requested: $47,900.00
Scope of Project:
Town & Country Swimming Pool in Central Park
- Loan repayment and increase of costs from plumbing issues
Chouteau Township
Amount Requested: $20,975.00
Scope of Project:
Chouteau Township Park
- Repayment of PEP loan
- Construction of a new fence
- Sustainability grant match
Collinsville Area Recreation District
Amount Requested: $165,200.00
Scope of Project:
CARD Administration Building
- Addition of crushed limestone to ball fields
- Purchase of recreation equipment: baseballs, bats, pickle ball paddles, volleyballs
- Purchase of supplies and equipment for special events such as pumpkin carving knives, wood working crafts, table cloths for art classes
- Repair brick walkway to be ADA compliant
Arlington Golf Course
- Renovate restrooms to be ADA compliant
- Improve the front entrance
- Improve drainage on holes 5 and 6
- Repave hole 1 to address aesthetics and ADA issues
Pleasant Ridge Park
- Improve landscaping by pavilion and playground
- Purchase benches and fencing for new archery range
- Purchase targets/bows/arrows/safety equipment for archery range
Glidden Park
- Creation of ADA parking and path to access restrooms
- Replacement of water fountains for ADA reasons
Splash City Water Park
- Painting of the leisure pool and toddler pool
- Replacement of water features at Monsoon Mountain
Willoughby Farm
- Improve drainage behind the barn
- Installation of gutters at the house, barn, and pavilion
- Installation of permeable pavers by the restrooms and pavilion to be ADA compliant
Woodland Park
- Create ADA parking for Lions and Rotary Pavilion
- Replacement of fountain wire for the lake
- Replacement of water fountains for ADA reasons
- Installation of time locks on restrooms
- Creation of ADA path, fence repairs, and drying agents to Tomahawk field
Schnucks Park
- Regrade/reseed lake dam
- Repair gazebo, paint playground and improve landscaping
Sports Complex
- Addition of drying agents to fields 2,4 and 5
East Alton
Amount Requested: $31,480.00
Scope of Project:
Keasler Recreation Complex
- Loan repayment for Keasler Renovation
Van Preter Park
- Purchase and install turface on ball fields
- Purchase new chalk machine, infield drag and padding
City of Edwardsville
Amount Requested: $133,155.00
Scope of Project:
Spray and Play Park
- Splash pad features for new park
Edwardsville Township
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Township Park
- Bring restroom facility #2 into ADA compliance with installation of new toilets, hand dryers, occupancy sensors, new sinks, doors and soap dispensers
Foster Township
Amount Requested: $20,135.00
Scope of Project:
Foster Township Park:
- Rough plumbing, concrete for restroom facility
- Interior completion of facility with ceilings, walls, flooring, and furnace
Village of Glen Carbon
Amount Requested: $64,790.00
Scope of Project:
Miner Park
- ADA upgrades to walking paths
- Make ADA upgrades to playground equipment
Village Hall Park
- Purchase new scag mower
Village of Godfrey
Amount Requested: $90,625.00
Scope of Project:
Homer Adams Park
- Replace playground
Granite City Park District:
Amount Requested: $150,950.00
Scope of Project:
Wilson Park
- Shelter project which includes demolition/reconstruction of 6-8 shelters and a new concrete pad for shelter 1
- Wood fiber fall protection installation for all parks
- Purchase and installation of new 12’ foot spiral slide
- Rebuild main pool pump
Village of Hamel
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Hamel Community Park/Building
- Replace/Install new tennis court surface, replace fencing, enclosure around tennis court to ensure ADA compliance, replace center drain on center court
Village of Hartford
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Seventh Street Park
- Purchase 3 ADA universal picnic tables, one Dew Drop water feature for the splash pad, 2 BBQ Grills, 2 sets of basic aluminum bleachers, add 2, 12 foot high canopy baseball backstops, add 2 pro-style base sets and purchase one pallet of field chalk
City of Highland
Amount Requested: $48,637.66
Scope of Project:
Glik Park
- Purchase 7 trash receptacles
Korte Rec Center
- Install sidewalks across parking island
Silver Lake Park
- Revegetate the dam with native flowers and remove invasive species
- Purchase sonar for underwater recoveries
Spindler Park
- Install 3 light poles for parking lot
4-Diamonds Ball Fields
- Purchase 1 backstop to replace 60+ year old backstop
Rinderer Park
- Purchase three multi-use drinking fountains for guests and animals
Village of Livingston
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Veterans Memorial Park
- Loan repayment
City of Madison
Amount Requested: $19,575.00
Scope of Project:
3rd St. Park
- Asphalt overlay to entire walking path to repair track and remain in ADA compliance
Village of Marine
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Heritage Park and Village Park
- Purchase playground equipment
- Scag mower, weed trimmers
- ADA access to playgrounds
- AED
Village of Maryville
Amount Requested: $22,555.00
Scope of Project:
Drost Park
- PEP Loan payment for improvements at Drost Park
Nameoki Township
Amount Requested: $14,496.00
Scope of Project:
Community Park
- Commercial playground structure
- Pea gravel around all playground equipment
New Douglas Township
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
New Douglas Township Park
- Remodel concession stand
- Purchase treadmill
- Purchase elliptical trainer
- Purchase fitness proRower
Village of Pontoon Beach
Amount Requested: $28,825.00
Scope of Project:
Randall D. Dalton Veterans Park
- Construct seating for amphitheater
Roxana Community Park District
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Roxana Park
- Purchase new double flume water slide for pool
- Purchase bleacher shade shelter
Village of South Roxana
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
Veterans Memorial
- Purchase and plant shrubbery, plants, trees, flowers and install decorative fencing around the sidewalk area of the park
St. Jacob Park District
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
- Install 1 mile of asphalt walking path
Tri-Township Park District
Amount Requested: $80,000.00
Scope of Project:
- Pave handicap accessible parking spaces
- Pave 51,360 sq. ft. of walking trails and meet ADA compliance
Venice Park District
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
- Repayment for the loan once IDNR releases funds for OSLAD
Wood River Parks and Recreation
Amount Requested: $53,150.00
Scope of Project:
Belk Park
- Repayment of PEP Loan year 4
- Construct new walking trail
Soccer Park
- Construct new restroom facility
Wood River Township
Amount Requested: $33,195.00
Scope of Project:
Kutter Park
- Construct 3-4 pedestrian walking bridges for the disc golf course
Village of Worden
Amount Requested: $15,000.00
Scope of Project:
- Annual payment of the Park & Recreation Loan.
