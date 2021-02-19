Madison County Board Adds Three New Members
February 19, 2021 10:38 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - The County Board added three new members on Jan. 29.
Mike Babcock of Bethalto took the seat of Tom McRae who was elected Madison County's Circuit Clerk.
Terry Eaker of Bethalto replaced Chrissy Dutton who resigned after moving out of the district.
Valarie Doucleff of Godfrey took Ray Wesley's seat after he resigned to become the Circuit Clerk's Office deputy chief.