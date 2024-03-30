EDWARDSVILLE - A man from Maryville charged with pointing a loaded gun at two people joins separate cases of three individuals facing felonies for committing battery against police officers, according to Madison County court documents.

Jason C. Howard, 41, of Maryville, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and two counts of aggravated assault. Howard allegedly pointed a loaded firearm at two individuals on March 8, 2024.

According to a petition to deny his pretrial release, Bethalto police officers responded to a report of a disturbance and were told by victims upon arrival that Howard “retrieved a firearm and pointed said firearm at two individuals” during the course of the disturbance.

Howard was later detained and found to have a firearm in his possession, specifically an uncased and loaded Beretta M-9 semi-automatic pistol. He had no valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card or Concealed Carry license at the time of the offense, according to court documents.

The Bethalto Police Department presented the case against Howard, in which he faces a Class 4 felony for the unlawful use of weapons charge and two Class A misdemeanors for both aggravated assault charges. Court documents indicate he was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

Audrey R. Brown, 36, of Collinsville, was charged with one count each of aggravated battery and domestic battery on Feb. 15, 2024. Brown allegedly committed domestic battery against a family or household member after she “slapped the victim about the face and head,” according to court documents. She also reportedly “struck [an] officer in the shoulder with her hands,” resulting in the battery charge.

Brown faces a Class 2 felony for the battery charge and a Class A misdemeanor for domestic battery. Her case was presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department and she was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Tre L. Branscomb, 31, of Madison, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies. Branscomb allegedly threw a brick at someone on March 9, 2024, causing lacerations to their face, while they were in a Granite City bar. Branscom’s case was presented by the Granite City Police department, and he was remanded to jail until his initial appearance in court.

Caylee R. Welker, 22, of St. Louis, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery from an incident on March 10, 2024, when she reportedly kicked two different police officers “about the body.” She faces two Class 2 felonies in the case from the Alton Police Department and has since been released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

