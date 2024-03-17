EDWARDSVILLE - Four individuals have been involved in battery and domestic battery cases in Madison County, including two individuals facing their second or subsequent domestic battery offense.

John A. Hammond, 44, of Alton, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, driving while license is suspended, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

On Nov. 29, 2023, Hammond allegedly fled from police in a motor vehicle, speeding at least 21 miles per hour over the limit and ignoring a visual or audible signal from officers to stop. He was also charged after using his vehicle to strike another officer’s police vehicle, and faces three additional charges for the possession of meth, fentanyl, and cocaine at the time of the offense.

Three Class 4 felonies, two Class 3 felonies, and one Class 2 felony charge were all filed against Hammond in Madison County on March 7, 2024. His case was presented by the Alton Police Department and he was reportedly remanded to jail until his initial appearance in court.

Jerry E. Allen, 63, of Granite City was charged with his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery, a Class 4 felony. Allen had previously been convicted of domestic battery in 1995 in St. Clair County.

Article continues after sponsor message

In this latest case, Allen allegedly struck a household or family member about the head multiple times with a closed fist, according to court documents. A petition filed to deny Allen’s pretrial release states he has also been previously charged with violating a protective order which, in addition to his previous domestic battery charge, have all been committed against the same victim.

The state will reportedly seek an enhanced Class 4 sentence against Allen given his prior domestic battery conviction. The Granite City Police Department presented Allen’s latest case, and he was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

Andy D. Barker, 42, of Edwardsville, was also charged with his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery. Barker allegedly struck a household or family member in the face with his hand on March 2, 2024.

Barker’s case was presented by the Edwardsville Police Department. He faces a Class 4 felony and has since been released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Danny L. Fehr, 45, of Collinsville, was charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of unlawful restraint. According to court documents, on March 6, 2024, Fehr allegedly struck and pushed the victim, a household or family member, about the body with his hands and detained them without legal authority, according to court documents.

Fehr faces a Class 4 felony for unlawful restraint and two Class A misdemeanors for both counts of domestic battery. The Collinsville Police Department presented his case, and he was remanded to jail to be held until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: