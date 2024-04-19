MADISON COUNTY - A barn just north of Midway in Madison County was demolished by high winds which have been speculated to be a tornado on Thursday, April 18, 2024. These photos by 618 Drone Company were taken on Friday afternoon, April 19, 2024, that showed the mass destruction of a farm that had been in that area for a half-century.

Southwestern Electric Cooperative was out in the area Friday morning replacing power poles that had been snapped.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said Friday morning that a group of specialists has been dispatched to that area first to see if it was indeed a tornado that struck the barn and that area.

Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch said late Friday morning the following was going on in the area for the repair personnel.

"We didn't have any real specific community where we had any concentrated outages," he said. "We did have 200 customers out in Maryville since the storm blew through the area and 170 in Belleville. We also discovered we had 815 customers in East St. Louis waiting for restoration. We have plenty of boots on the ground in the different locations and hope to have everyone restored by 6 a.m. tomorrow."

