The Madison County Bar Association elected officers at its annual meeting held at the Back Porch in Grantfork Illinois on May 23, 2013.

Officers for the 2013/2014 year are:

President: David Jones of Beatty, Motil & Jones, Glen Carbon;

1st Vice President: Chris Threlkeld of Lucco, Brown, Threlkeld & Dawson LLC, Edwardsville;

2nd Vice President: Judge Ellar Duff (Ret.);

Treasurer: Eric Carlson from Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb LLC, Edwardsville;

Recording Secretary: Troy Walton of Schoen Walton Telken & Foster, LLC, East St. Louis; and David Weder of Lewis, Rice & Fingersh, L.C.

Outgoing President Angela Donohoo of LevoDonohoo in Troy received a plaque

in recognition of her efforts and accomplishments on behalf of the MCBA during the

2012/2013 years.



Photo: Front row: Ellar Duff, 2nd VP; Angela Donohoo, Past President

Back row: David Jones, President; David Weder, Corresponding Secretary; Eric Carlson, Treasurer; Troy Walton, Corresponding Secretary

