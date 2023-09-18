CHICAGO - The Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA) has awarded the John C. McAndrews Pro Bono Service Award to the Madison County Bar Association (MCBA). John Hanson, MCBA president, accepted the award on behalf of MCBA on Thursday during the ISBA Member Appreciation and Recognition Reception, which was held in Chicago.

The McAndrews Award includes a charitable gift given by the ISBA to provide free legal services on behalf of the award recipient. MCBA chose the Land of Lincoln Legal Aid as the recipient of their gift. Land of Lincoln Legal Aid provides pro bono legal assistance with civil issues (including family law, housing, and elder law matters) in Metro-East, southern, and western Illinois.

Hanson announced that MCBA would make a matching gift to support the Public Interest Law Initiative, a group advancing equal access to justice by connecting members of the legal community with those in need of legal assistance throughout Illinois.

The John C. McAndrews Pro Bono Service Award honors the extraordinary commitment of individuals, bar associations, and law firm/corporate legal departments that provide and assist in expanding the availability of free legal services to income-eligible individuals in Illinois.

