EDWARDSVILLE – Adam W. Bragee, of the injury law firm Walton Telken Injury Attorneys, has been elected President of the Madison County Bar Association.

“The members of the Madison County Bar Association are dedicated to serving the legal needs of the residents of Madison County and have been doing so for nearly 100 years. I am humbled and grateful to have been elected by the outstanding attorneys in this organization," Bragee said.

”Since its inception in 1926, the Madison County Bar Association has grown into an organization of close to 400 legal professionals who participate in programs that increase access to justice for the residents of Madison County. The Madison County Bar Association meets monthly offering members an opportunity to network with other local attorneys and judges. Additionally, the Association provides access to continuing legal education to further members’ ability to represent clients and the community."

Bragee was elected as an officer with the Madison County Bar Association after just one year of practice. He has since served as corresponding secretary, recording secretary, treasurer, and vice president.

As an attorney at the injury firm of Walton Telken, LLC in Edwardsville, Adam focuses his practice on plaintiff’s personal injury and workers’ compensation claims. Bragee has devoted his legal carrier to representing victims of serious personal injury and wrongful death cases. He has recovered millions on behalf of his clients and has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star. This distinction is awarded to only 2.5% of anonymously nominated Illinois lawyers under the age of 40.

Born in Marion, Illinois, Adam Bragee graduated with honors from Southern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy. Subsequently, Adam graduated from the Southern Illinois University School of Law.

