Madison County Bar Association Presents Scholarship Donation to SLU
From left to right: John Soucy, SLU; MCBA Scholarship Committee Mary Nalefski
and Irv Slate; and SLU Law School alumni Julie Matoesian and Jeff Hebrank.
The Madison County Bar Association presented John Soucy, Office of Alumni Relations of Saint
Louis University School of Law, with a check for $4,745.75 at its January 24 meeting at
Gentelin’s Restaurant in Alton. Saint Louis University School of Law was the winner of the
2012 Scholarship Competition, where contributions made by members to their alma maters were
matched by the MCBA. The members were asked to contribute to one of five participating law
schools, and the association's $7,500.00 contribution was then divided among the schools in the
same proportion as the members' contributions.
The 2012 competition yielded a total of $15,920.00 in combined member and association
donations for MCBA Scholarships at the law schools of Saint Louis University, Washington
University, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, the University of Illinois, and the
University of Missouri. Mary Nalefski, co-chair of the MCBA Scholarship Committee, noted
that since the competition’s beginning in 2007, close to $100,000 has been raised and distributed
to the participating law schools. Nalefski added, “By contributing through these yearly
competition’s, local lawyers have availed themselves of the opportunity, afforded to them by the
Madison County Bar Association, to assist Madison County law student’s in achieving their
educational goals, and hope to continue to do so well into the future.”
