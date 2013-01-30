From left to right: John Soucy, SLU; MCBA Scholarship Committee Mary Nalefski

and Irv Slate; and SLU Law School alumni Julie Matoesian and Jeff Hebrank.

The Madison County Bar Association presented John Soucy, Office of Alumni Relations of Saint

Louis University School of Law, with a check for $4,745.75 at its January 24 meeting at

Gentelin’s Restaurant in Alton. Saint Louis University School of Law was the winner of the

2012 Scholarship Competition, where contributions made by members to their alma maters were

matched by the MCBA. The members were asked to contribute to one of five participating law

schools, and the association's $7,500.00 contribution was then divided among the schools in the

same proportion as the members' contributions.

The 2012 competition yielded a total of $15,920.00 in combined member and association

donations for MCBA Scholarships at the law schools of Saint Louis University, Washington

University, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, the University of Illinois, and the

University of Missouri. Mary Nalefski, co-chair of the MCBA Scholarship Committee, noted

that since the competition’s beginning in 2007, close to $100,000 has been raised and distributed

to the participating law schools. Nalefski added, “By contributing through these yearly

competition’s, local lawyers have availed themselves of the opportunity, afforded to them by the

Madison County Bar Association, to assist Madison County law student’s in achieving their

educational goals, and hope to continue to do so well into the future.”

