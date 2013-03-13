Madison County Bar Association collected 1,603 pounds of food and $875 in monetary donations. In cooperation with Feeding Illinois, the Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA), MCBA participated in a statewide food and fundraising drive to help the estimated 1.9 million Illinoisans who lack the ability to secure adequate food.

The food and donation drive took place from February 18th – March 1. Madison County law firms participated by collecting food and donations. All donations benefitted the St. Louis Area Foodbank, which will distribute the donations to local food pantries. Gori Julian & Associates, Levo-Donohoo, Law Office of Curtis L. Blood, King Law Firm, The Donohoo Law Firm and Dennis Orsey Law served as collection sites for the food drive.

From left to right, Madison County Bar Association president, Angela Donohoo;

Krissy Howard and Lindy Heigert from Gori Julian Law.

