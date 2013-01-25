The Madison County Bar Association is joining a statewide effort called Feeding Illinois to

collect food and funds that will benefit our local food banks. The drive will take place between

February 18 and March 1, 2013. MCBA President Angela Donohoo stated, “All the food and

money we raise locally will be distributed to persons in this county who do not have adequate

food. Our lawyers are excited to be part of this effort by the Illinois State Bar Association.” The

Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA) is launching its food and fundraising drive through Illinois

law firms and legal organizations to help the estimated 1.9 million Illinoisans who are

considered “food insecure,” meaning they lack the ability to secure adequate food.

Donations of non-perishable food items can be made by both lawyers and any member of the

public who wants to help at the following law firms:

Edwardsville – Gori Julian & Associates

156 N. Main Street

Edwardsville, IL



Troy: Levo Donohoo Law

200 E. Market

Troy, IL



Collinsville: The Law Office of Curtis L. Blood

1602 Vandalia Street

Collinsville, IL

Alton: King Law Firm, LLC

510 East 6th Street

Alton, IL



East Alton: The Donohoo Law Firm

251 E. Airline Drive

East Alton, Illinois



Granite City: Dennis Orsey

3388 Maryville Rd # A

Granite City, IL



Feeding Illinois is a coalition of eight Feeding America food banks providing food to nearly 2,000

food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters that currently feed 1.4 million residents across the

state. The organization is committed to educating people about the role of food banks in

addressing hunger and raising awareness of the need to devote more resources and attention

to hunger issues. Donations made at the law firms will be distributed to local food pantries.



Monetary donations are also welcome. Individuals who want to participate can make donations

at www.crowdrise.com by searching for Madison County Bar Association. There is also a

website, www.lawyersfeedingil.org, that was established to provide information and updates regarding the statewide program.

