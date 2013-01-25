Madison County Bar Association Joins in Statewide Food Drive
The Madison County Bar Association is joining a statewide effort called Feeding Illinois to
collect food and funds that will benefit our local food banks. The drive will take place between
February 18 and March 1, 2013. MCBA President Angela Donohoo stated, “All the food and
money we raise locally will be distributed to persons in this county who do not have adequate
food. Our lawyers are excited to be part of this effort by the Illinois State Bar Association.” The
Illinois State Bar Association (ISBA) is launching its food and fundraising drive through Illinois
law firms and legal organizations to help the estimated 1.9 million Illinoisans who are
considered “food insecure,” meaning they lack the ability to secure adequate food.
Donations of non-perishable food items can be made by both lawyers and any member of the
public who wants to help at the following law firms:
Edwardsville – Gori Julian & Associates
156 N. Main Street
Edwardsville, IL
Troy: Levo Donohoo Law
200 E. Market
Troy, IL
Collinsville: The Law Office of Curtis L. Blood
1602 Vandalia Street
Collinsville, IL
Alton: King Law Firm, LLC
510 East 6th Street
Alton, IL
East Alton: The Donohoo Law Firm
251 E. Airline Drive
East Alton, Illinois
Granite City: Dennis Orsey
3388 Maryville Rd # A
Granite City, IL
Feeding Illinois is a coalition of eight Feeding America food banks providing food to nearly 2,000
food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters that currently feed 1.4 million residents across the
state. The organization is committed to educating people about the role of food banks in
addressing hunger and raising awareness of the need to devote more resources and attention
to hunger issues. Donations made at the law firms will be distributed to local food pantries.
Monetary donations are also welcome. Individuals who want to participate can make donations
at www.crowdrise.com by searching for Madison County Bar Association. There is also a
website, www.lawyersfeedingil.org, that was established to provide information and updates regarding the statewide program.
