EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is awarding $1.36 million in funding for various park and recreational projects in communities throughout the county.

The County Board voted Wednesday night to authorize the $1,366,573 in Park Enhancement Program (PEP) grant funding to municipalities, townships and park districts.

County Board member and Grants Committee Chair Denise Wiehardt of Pontoon Beach said since the establishment of PEP communities continue to benefit from the program.

“The PEP program is successful because of taxpayers,” Wiehardt said.

In 2000, voters approved a sales tax under the Illinois Metro-East Park and Recreation District Act that would go toward the improvements of parks and recreation facilities throughout the county. Madison County’s Community Development Department administers the PEP funding through Madison County Park and Recreation Grant Commission.

Article continues after sponsor message

In 2024, PEP grants range between $15,000 and $152,000 and include funds for projects such ADA equipment, playground equipment, pickleball court and lights, fencing, landscaping, sporting equipment, solar lighting, picnic tables, tables and chairs, gazebos, mowers and more.

In the program’s 24 years, municipalities, townships and park districts received more than $27 million in funding. The grants are applied on an annual basis.

“We have a vast network of parks and recreational facilities throughout the county,” County Board member and PEP Board Chair Dalton Gray of Troy said. “People in every community can go to their local park and point to something paid for with these grants.”

Both Wiehardt and Gray said not only do residents get to enjoy the county’s parks and recreational facilities, but so do visitors.

“This contributes and enhances the quality of life throughout the county,” Gray said.

More like this:

Related Video: