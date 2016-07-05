EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County Government recently awarded 13 grants totaling $163,835 to townships and municipalities for sustainability initiatives. The Environmental Grants are administered through the county’s Planning & Development Department.

The grants program was established in 2001 and is funded by local landfill fees, which are required by law to be spent on environmental projects. Madison County Board Chairman Alan J. Dunstan stated this program allows the county to continue seeking a sustainable environment.

“Using landfill generated money to fund environmental projects for townships and municipalities allows the county to invest in every area of the county,” Dunstan stated. “The projects funded by these grants continue creating a better and more sustainable environment for Madison County, something that will benefit residents for years to come.”

The projects focus on stormwater control, water quality and energy conservation. This year also saw an expansion into more community-based projects, including funding for three community gardens, a rain garden and development of a bike-pedestrian master plan. The grants program has funded more than 100 projects over the last 16 years.

Specific recipients and projects include the following:

Alton Township ($15,000) – Community garden and compost infrastructure

Collinsville Area Recreation District (CARD) ($15,000) – Installation of permeable paving system and bio-retention cell

Village of East Alton ($10,800) – Automated pickup controls and hoist for curbside recycle containers

Village of Glen Carbon ($15,000) – ADA compliant sidewalks around school to encouraging walking to school

Village of Godfrey ($15,000) – Bicycle-Pedestrian master plan

Village of Hartford ($5,399) – Community garden infrastructure

City of Madison ($15,000) – Forestry cutter for brush clearing and diversion of landscape waste from landfill

Village of Marine ($11,530) – Solar powered aeration system for Heritage Park Lake

Moro Township ($14,400) – Rip rap and soil cloth for erosion control around Joulter’s Creek

New Douglas Township ($3,983) – Rain barrels and community garden infrastructure

Roxana Community Park District ($13,771) – LED lighting retrofits at park and upgrading of stormwater lift station pump

City of Troy ($15,000) – Spring Valley Road multi-use path

Village of Worden ($14,400) – rain garden to mitigate flooding at cemetery

