EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials approved a $53,000 park and recreation loan for Wood River Township to install pickleball courts in Cottage Hills.

“Pickleball is becoming more and more popular,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “I’m seeing pickleball courts being used throughout Madison County and this loan just provides the township funding to build another area for people to play.”

The Grants Committee approved a resolution Monday for the $53,112 from the Capital Improvements Low-Interest Loan that Program to assist the township in converting old tennis courts at Kutter Park, 255 Franklin Ave., Cottage Hills into pickleball courts. The Park and Recreation Grant Commission approved the request on May 12. The County Board will vote on the proposal on June 16.

The funding is provided through the revolving loan fund from the 1/10 percent sales tax of the Metro-East Park and Recreation District. The loan will also aid in the resurfacing of parking lots and drainage along the walking path/trail at the park. The loan will be at 3 percent for two years.

County Board member Mick Babcock of Bethalto, who also serves as Wood River Township supervisor, said the township would be converting two tennis courts into six pickleball courts.

“We feel the pickleball courts will get more use than the tennis courts were getting, which was almost non-existent,” Babcock said. “I think it will be a great amenity to Kutter Park.”

He said the additional work would improve the safety of the parking lot and prevent water pooling along the trail, helping to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds. The total cost for the projects will be $74,620.

