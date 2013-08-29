Program To Accept Applications Beginning Tuesday, September 4

EDWARDSVILLE, August 27, 2013 – Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan has

announced Madison County has obtained funding through the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Development to assist low income county residents with the cost of home energy bills.

“There are some Madison County residents who occasionally have difficulty with the expense of heating their residences,” Dunstan said. “Unfortunately, some who are more dramatically impacted by home energy costs are the elderly and families with small children. This important program provides support at a time when it is most needed.”

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is designed to assist citizens in need by offsetting the rising cost of home energy. The program begins September 3, 2013 with a special two-month priority period (September 3, 2013 through October 31, 2013) for applicants with an elderly (age 60 or older) and/or disabled household member, who may also be disconnected or under imminent threat to be disconnected from their utilities.

Beginning October 1, 2013 households with children under the age of 5 and households who are disconnected from their utilities may apply. All other households will be allowed to apply starting November 1, 2013 through May 31, 2014 or until funds are depleted whichever comes first.

The Madison County Community Development Energy Assistance Office administers the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and can help residents with the application process. Persons wishing to apply should contact the nearest Outreach Site in their area for an appointment. The sites are:

Madison County Energy (Edwardsville) -- 296-6485

Wood River Facility -- 296-6631

Granite City Housing Facility -- 876-4232

Madison County Urban League (Alton) -- 463-1906

Madison County Urban League (Madison) -- 877-8860

Chouteau Township -- 931-0323

Collinsville Township -- 344-1290

Edwardsville Township-- 656-0292

Ft. Russell Township -- 377-5660

Jarvis Township Senior Center -- 667-2022

Highland Area Christian Ministry -- 654-9295

Olive Township -- 637-2630

Senior Services Plus -- 465-3928

Venice Township -- 452-1121

Persons applying for home energy assistance must provide proof of income from all household members for the past 30 days, proof of most recent energy bill(s) and proof of social security number(s) for all household members. Applications for home energy assistance are processed on a first-come, first-serve basis. All households that are interested in applying are encouraged to call and make an appointment as early as possible. Home energy assistance payments made to eligible households are approved on a one-time basis. Income guidelines for this program are as follows:

Size of Household Gross Income for 30 Days

Prior to Application Date

1 $1,436

2 1,939

3 2,441

4 2,944

5 3,446

6 3,949

7 4,451

8 4,954

Persons having general questions regarding the LIHEAP Program may contact the Madison County Community Development Energy Assistance at (618)296-6485.

