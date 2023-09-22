Madison County Announces Liheap Assistance
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County will be taking applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program starting Oct. 2.
Madison County Community Development announced that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and/or electric bills and furnace assistance for inoperable heating systems.
The program will start taking applications on Monday, Oct. 2 for seniors, the disabled and families with children under the age of six. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 1, households that are disconnected from their utilities, have a disconnection notice or have less than 25 percent in their propane tank can start applying for assistance.
All other income eligible households can start applying Dec. 1. Households in need are encouraged to apply.
The application end date is changing to Aug. 15,, 2024. All applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through that time period. Households that receive a one-time benefit may return during this period for a Reconnection Assistance or Furnace Assistance benefit(s).
Households must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to receive a benefit from LIHEAP. The 30-day income guidelines for LIHEAP are based on Federal Poverty Guidelines, State Median Income and the number of persons living in the household. The income guidelines are as follows: 1-$2,430, 2-$3,287, 3-$4,143, 4-$5,000.
Please visit: https://www.madisoncountyil.gov/departments/community_development/energy_assistance_program_(liheap).php or liheapillinois.com to know income limits for households with 5 members or more.
LIHEAP provides one-time benefits to income eligible homeowners and renters to help with energy bills and for reconnection of energy service. Propane customers who are part of the priority group are encouraged to apply when the program opens in October. Propane prices typically increase during the winter months so by applying early propane customers will see their LIHEAP benefit go further.
Households in need of energy assistance, especially those with disconnection notices, high past due balances and the general population affected by wage fluctuations due to COVID-19 are encouraged to apply. In addition, propane customers are strongly encouraged to apply.
Persons wishing to apply should contact the nearest outreach site in their area for appointment.
Several intake locations are:
Chouteau Township — (618) 931-0360
Edwardsville Township — (618) 656-0292
Madison County Urban League (Alton) — (618) 463-1906
Madison County Urban League (Madison) — (618) 877-8860
Senior Services Plus — (618) 465-3298
To submit an application, you MUST submit ALL documentation required. Failure to provide the documentation will result in a denied application. The documentation required is as follows:
- Proof of gross income from all household members for the prior 30-day period beginning with the date of application.
- Proof of Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for all household members. Individuals without a SSN or ITIN can still apply and Madison County Community Development will advise accordingly.
- A copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days.
- A copy of rental agreement (if renting) showing that utilities are included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact.
Other documents may be needed based on your household situation. If you have questions regarding this, please call our office.
Please call Madison County Community Development at (618) 296-6485, or email: Liheap2@madisoncountyil.gov, for outreach locations and schedules, for information on what documents are needed to apply, and different ways to submit your application.
