EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Community Development is offering scholarships to students who will be attending college this fall.

Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships will be awarded to students who will be attending an accredited college, university, training program or vocational school in the State of Illinois in the fall 2024/spring 2025. The CSBG program will select five students to receive a $4,000 scholarship for the upcoming academic year — $2,000 per semester.

Those interested in applying for the scholarship should contact the college’s financial aid offices, their high school guidance counselor or visit Community Development’s website at https://www.madisoncountyil.gov/departments/community_development/community_services.php.

To be eligible, students must meet the block grant income guidelines as well as the other requirements as follows:

Candidates must provide proof of Madison County residency.

Candidates must meet income criteria Candidates must provide proof of gross income for the last 30 days for all household members ages 18 and older.

Family size 30-Day Income 1 $2,510 2 $3,407 3 $4,303 4 $5,200 5 $6,097 6 $6,993 7 $7,890 8 $8,787

For families with more than eight members, add $897 for each additional member.

Candidates must complete the College Application and CSBG Intake form.

Candidates must provide photo identification and a social security card.

Candidates are required to submit a copy of college transcripts, or if just entering college, high school transcripts.

Candidates are required to submit a letter of recommendation from a high school or college official at the institution they are attending or will be attending. Letters of recommendation must be submitted on official letterhead.

Candidates must submit a one-page essay describing themselves, their college plans, and career goals. The essays should communicate something that is not stated in the application, which sets apart their scholarship application from others. Examples include, but are not limited to:

Hobbies, special interests and unique skills.

Volunteer work and involvement with organizations in the community.

When and what type of awards or special recognition.

Goals and ambitions the scholarship committee should know about.

How would receiving this scholarship impact your life?

Previous scholarship recipients may apply for the scholarship again.

Scholarships will be awarded to the college.

Deadline to submit applications and support documents will be 4:30 p.m. om Friday, June 21. The CSBG Advisory Council Scholarship Committee will review all applications; make final selections and announce the scholarship recipients in July.

Completed applications should be dropped off or mailed to Madison County Community Development, Attn: Amy Lyerla, 157 N. Main St., Suite 312, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Community Development offices are open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For questions, contact Amy Lyerla at allyerla@madisoncountyil.gov or (618) 296-4382 or Sherry Gross-Gremer at smcross@madisoncountyil.gov or (618) 296-6177

