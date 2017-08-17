EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Animal Control changed its hours of operation to be open during lunch.

“As of last week, Animal Control is no longer closed from noon to 1 p.m.,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Prenzler said the change came about through discussions at Public Safety Committee meetings during the past several months. Animal Control officers and staff were asked to take staggered lunches in order to remain open to the public as the county begins its move toward becoming a “no-kill” facility.

“The additional hour makes it more convenient to the public who may need to visit the facility to pick up a lost dog or cat,” Prenzler said.

Hours of operations are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The facility is located at 8501 State Route 143, Edwardsville.

Prenzler said the county is continuing to work toward making other changes, which will include updating its animal control ordinances and fees.

