EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Animal Care and Control announced it was closed on Friday after the building was struck Thursday. A 16-year-old with an instructional driving permit was driving with her father, made an error, and struck the building, Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Vucich said.

The building is located at 8501 Route 143, Edwardsville.

Animal Control Manager Katherine Conder said the area struck was the office and no individuals or animals were hurt. She also confirmed the facility will be closed to the public until 9:30 a.m. Monday.

“We are thankful the office was closed at the time of the crash, and no one was injured,” Conder said.

Currently, the Madison County Facilities Department is working to stabilize the building and prepare for repairs. The county’s Safety and Risk Department estimated the damage and repairs could be around $50,000.

County officials said that traffic has increased along Illinois Route 143 with the construction detour on Interstate 70, and Animal Control is experiencing more and more drivers using the parking lot to turn around.

The Animal Care and Control office asked people to check its Facebook page for updates and offered thanks for people understanding the situation.

Click here for the Animal Care and Control Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/MadisonCountyAnimalControl

