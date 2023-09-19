EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County and the Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois are partnering on Nov. 1 to host an event to assist small business owners.

The event — A Small Business Seminar: From Startup to Succession — will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Collinsville Convention Center. The seminar is aimed at connecting current and aspiring business owners with the resources and programs available to them locally.

“Our goal with this event is to provide small business owners with the tools and info they need to start a business and the goal is to help them be successful,” HOME/Economic Development Program Coordinator Holly Klausing said.

According to the U.S. Small business administration, small businesses are defined as those that employ fewer than 500 people. Small businesses account for half of America’s workforce, and more new jobs come from small businesses than any other source.

“A majority of businesses in our communities are small businesses,” Klausing said. “As far as the county goes, we want to show we are just as interested in bringing small businesses to our communities as we are big box and other chain establishments.”

Topics to be covered during the seminar include how to get started when you’re ready to open a business, what you may need to do depending on the type of business all the way through to who would take over your business if something were to happen.

Presenters will include representatives from Madison County, Leadership Council, the State of Illinois, municipalities and local business professionals.

The event is free and open to the public. Space is limited and registration is required. There is also table sponsorship available for business to share info that may benefit a new start or help an existing business.

Visit https://members.leadershipcouncilswil.com/ap/Events/Register/zLwymADp to reserve your seat or sponsor a table. For more questions contact Klausing at hmklausing@madisoncountyil.gov or call (618) 296-4247.

