EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Health Department announced on Thursday, after a death record review process with the Illinois Department of Public Health over the past few months, MCHD has been made aware of 26 additional COVID-19 deaths in the county.

The health department said please note that data is provisional and subject to change during a pandemic. Through death record review, public health continues to verify and update data on an ongoing basis.

"The increase of 26 deaths were found to have occurred in 2020 or early 2021," Amy Yeager, a spokesperson for the Madison County Health Department, said. "As a result of this finding, the Madison County COVID-19 deaths have now increased to 534 as of July 14, 2021.

"Many of the additional deaths were that of Madison County residents who were hospitalized, and their deaths occurred in another jurisdiction, which caused a delay in reporting to the health department. All Madison County COVID-19 deaths are confirmed cases."

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison County has had 30,745 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, July 15, 2021, and 351,244 tested. The seven-day positivity rate in Madison County is 8.03 percent, according to the numbers released Thursday. Presently, there are 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 probable for 44 new cases.

For updated Madison County COVID-19 data, visit www.madisonchd.org; follow MCHD social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram; and visit the Madison County COVID-19 Data Dashboard at:

https://gisportal.co.madison.il.us/portal/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/c2a8d5f6752f498286bfc31252ecee1b

More like this: