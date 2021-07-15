MADISON COUNTY - 4-H youth in Madison County 4-H are busy preparing their 4-H projects for conference judging in late July. Following our recent Dog Show, Horse Show and food and clothing judging, members exhibiting their projects will meet face-to-face with judges who will evaluate and discuss the learning process of their project completion.

The 4-H program is designed to empower young people to become independent by participating with members of their family and community to create experiences that build self-confidence, develop inquiring minds, encourage interpersonal cooperation, develop concern for the community, and teach decision-making through real-life participation.

4-H members will be exhibiting projects in animal science, woodworking, electricity, welding, sportfishing, interior design, visual arts, photography, crops and much more. Following the conference judging the projects will be left in place during the Madison County Fair (July 27 – 31) for viewing by the public at the Madison County Fairgrounds.

Several youth will also be exhibiting their livestock animals. There will be beef, dairy, swine, sheep, goat, rabbit and poultry judging. The shows are open to the public and will take place on the fairgrounds. Schedule for the week is below:

2021 Madison County Livestock Show Dates DATE TIME 4-H EVENT Tuesday, July 27 9:00 AM Bucket/Bottle Calf Show in the Show Barn Tuesday, July 27 10:00AM 4-H Dairy Show in the Show Barn Wednesday, July 28 6:00 PM Article continues after sponsor message 4-H Rabbit Show in the Show Barn Thursday, July 29 1:00 PM 4-H Poultry Show Thursday, July 29 7:30 PM 4-H Goat Show in the 4-H Barn Friday, July 30 8:00 AM 4-H Swine Show in the Swine Barn Friday, July 30 8:00 AM 4-H Beef Show in Show Barn Saturday, July 31 8:00 AM 4-H Sheep Show in the Sheep Barn Saturday, July 31 1:30 PM 4-H Cat Show in the 4-H Barn

4-H is open to all youth ages 8 – 18. There is a CloverBud program for youth 5-7. For more information about the 4-H program in your town contact University of Illinois Extension at (618) 344-4230.

More like this: