MADISON COUNTY - 4-H youth in Madison County 4-H are busy preparing their 4-H projects for conference judging in late July. Following our recent Dog Show, Horse Show and food and clothing judging, members exhibiting their projects will meet face-to-face with judges who will evaluate and discuss the learning process of their project completion.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The 4-H program is designed to empower young people to become independent by participating with members of their family and community to create experiences that build self-confidence, develop inquiring minds, encourage interpersonal cooperation, develop concern for the community, and teach decision-making through real-life participation.

4-H members will be exhibiting projects in animal science, woodworking, electricity, welding, sportfishing, interior design, visual arts, photography, crops and much more. Following the conference judging the projects will be left in place during the Madison County Fair (July 27 – 31) for viewing by the public at the Madison County Fairgrounds.

Several youth will also be exhibiting their livestock animals. There will be beef, dairy, swine, sheep, goat, rabbit and poultry judging. The shows are open to the public and will take place on the fairgrounds. Schedule for the week is below:

2021 Madison County Livestock Show Dates

DATE

TIME

4-H EVENT

Tuesday, July 27

9:00 AM

Bucket/Bottle Calf Show in the Show Barn

Tuesday, July 27

10:00AM

4-H Dairy Show in the Show Barn

Wednesday, July 28

6:00 PM

Article continues after sponsor message

4-H Rabbit Show in the Show Barn

Thursday, July 29

1:00 PM

4-H Poultry Show

Thursday, July 29

7:30 PM

4-H Goat Show in the 4-H Barn

Friday, July 30

8:00 AM

4-H Swine Show in the Swine Barn

Friday, July 30

8:00 AM

4-H Beef Show in Show Barn

Saturday, July 31

8:00 AM

4-H Sheep Show in the Sheep Barn

Saturday, July 31

1:30 PM

4-H Cat Show in the 4-H Barn

4-H is open to all youth ages 8 – 18. There is a CloverBud program for youth 5-7. For more information about the 4-H program in your town contact University of Illinois Extension at (618) 344-4230.

More like this:

Mar 14, 2024 - Illinois EPA Offers Two Funding Opportunities For Watershed Management Projects To Address Nonpoint Source Pollution

Jul 5, 2023 - Jersey County Fair Returning This Weekend

Feb 12, 2024 - Alton Main Street Seeks Car Club Partner In Order To Continue The All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show

Feb 16, 2024 - Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Chili Chowdown Set for March 4

Sep 26, 2023 - National 4-H Week: IL Youth Program Offers Belonging and Learning for Kids

 