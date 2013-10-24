Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan and other county officials recently toured the new Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and were updated on the progress of the new bridge spanning the Mississippi River by officials from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

“Being able to examine the bridge up-close gives you a real appreciation of the architectural design of the structure and the excellent work being done by the men and women who are actually building the bridge,” Dunstan said.

Dunstan said the bridge construction is proceeding on-schedule and should be completed in February (2014). “The real impact of the ‘Musial Bridge’ will be the convenience and reduction in commute times for county residents who work in Missouri, as well as being a significant infrastructure improvement that makes Madison County even more attractive as a transportation and distribution hub.”

Joining Dunstan on the bridge tour were Director of Administration Joe Parente, County Engineer Mark Gvillo, Madison County Transit Managing Director Jerry Kane and Delbert Wittenauer, chairman of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners.

