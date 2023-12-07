Madison Communications Hosts Successful Toy Drive Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. STAUNTON - Madison Communications sponsored the Community Hope Center’s Christmas Toy Drive once again this year! The new and unwrapped toys for girls and boys ages 0-12 were collected from the middle of October through the first week of December. Madison was overjoyed with the outcome of the Toy Drive and wants to thank anyone who took the time to donate! The holiday season is a perfect time to give back to the local communities! Article continues after sponsor message About Madison Communications Madison Communications is a fully integrated service provider of high-speed Internet access, digital phone, HD entertainment programing, and other IP solutions to residential and business customers in Southwestern Illinois. For questions regarding this pledge, or Madison’s services, please dial 1-800-422-4848 Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or visit gomadison.com. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Theater Thursday, Ropers, A&A Boutique, and More!