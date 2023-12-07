Madison Communication’s Customer Care Specialist, Sarah Dal Pozzo alongside the Community Hope Center’s Representatives.

STAUNTON - Madison Communications sponsored the Community Hope Center’s Christmas Toy Drive once again this year! The new and unwrapped toys for girls and boys ages 0-12 were collected from the middle of October through the first week of December. Madison was overjoyed with the outcome of the Toy Drive and wants to thank anyone who took the time to donate! The holiday season is a perfect time to give back to the local communities!

About Madison Communications

Madison Communications is a fully integrated service provider of high-speed Internet access, digital phone, HD entertainment programing, and other IP solutions to residential and business customers in Southwestern Illinois. For questions regarding this pledge, or Madison’s services, please dial 1-800-422-4848 Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or visit gomadison.com.

