STAUNTON - Madison Communications Broadband Technician, Bryan Huffstutler, was selected to compete this year for the second time at the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers Expo in Denver, Co. which was held from October 16th – 19th. This was a huge honor since he was personally selected to compete in the games.

The SCTE (Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers) is an international organization that is split up between 68 chapters. Bryan did an outstanding job representing Madison Communications and the SCTE Gateway Chapter, competing against 5 other teams consisting of 4 competitors, all which have earned a spot at the International Games by winning their local regional Cable-Tec Games.

The 7 competitive events consisted of games that evaluated the technicians in these categories: MTDR (Metallic Time Domain Reflectometer - used for finding faults in metallic cables such as twisted pair copper and coax), OTDR (Optical Time Domain Reflectometer - used for finding faults in Fiber cables), Cable Jeopardy, Drop Splicing, Hardline Splicing, Fiber Splicing, and Meter Reading. Bryan brought home a 1st place medal in Cable Jeopardy and two 3rd place medals, one in OTDR and one in MTDR.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bryan also took advantage of the various cutting-edge training sessions throughout the week along with viewing the vendor show floor that was comprised of over 400 international vendors showcasing their latest in products and technology.

We are very proud of Bryan and the way he represented Madison in Denver, CO!

The Madison team looks forward to their future advancements within the SCTE Gateway Chapter and are honored to be a part of this international organization.

Madison Communications is a fully integrated service provider of high-speed Internet access, digital phone, HD entertainment programing, and other IP solutions to residential and business customers in Southwestern Illinois. For questions regarding this pledge, or Madison’s services, please dial 1-800-422-4848 Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or visit gomadison.com.

More like this: