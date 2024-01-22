MADISON COUNTY - The Madison and Bond Counties have been required to keep the Offices of the Courts and Circuit Clerk closed on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

However, matters noticed for remote proceedings will proceed as planned.

The Office Of the Circuit Court is required to notify all parties by posting on its website, notifying attorneys and by other appropriate means.

Court activities will resume as planned on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.