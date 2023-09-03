EDWARDSVILLE - Madelyn Ohlau, a freshman outside hitter on the Edwardsville High girls volleyball team, has seen her high school career get off to a great start with two wins in as many Southwestern Conference matches, the latest being a 26-24, 25-8 win over Collinsville on Aug. 31 at Lucco-Jackson Gym. Madelyn is a Johnston Law Firm Female Athlete of the Month.

In a post-match interview that followed the win over the Kahoks, Ohlau felt good about how things went and felt that she played better than in the Tigers' opening win over O'Fallon.

"I felt I definitely played better than the one I played in the O'Fallon game," Ohlau said after Thursday night's match against Collinsville.

The two wins are definitely a great way to start a season, especially the wins being in the always difficult Southwestern Conference, where matches usually come down to the wire and anything can happen.

"It's good whenever we win," Ohlau said, "because it just brings confidence up in the team."

And as a freshman, Ohlau is still finding her way around the team and has been accepted by her new teammates, who have been showing her the ropes and helping her out whenever they can.

"I think I've connected with most of the girls," she said. "They're mostly seniors, juniors and sophomores. And I think it's fun to just be around with them."

Ohlau grew up around the successful Tigers' program with her mother, Heather, who was an assistant coach and is now the team's head coach. Growing up around the program has helped Madelyn immensely.

"It's been really fun, all the practices and team bonding that we have done," Ohlau said. "When I was younger, just watching it happen. It was great to finally experience it."

The season is still very much early, but Ohlau is very optimistic about how things may go this season for Edwardsville.

"I think we'll be able to do well this season," Ohlau said. "If we keep playing as a team we will have a good year."

