BETHALTO - Madelin Baker is an involved member of the Civic Memorial High School community. As a senior student, she often helps her classmates through her extracurriculars and other activities.

For her achievements, Madelin Baker is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Baker has been a member of LifeSavers since her freshman year of high school. This group is dedicated to offering peer-to-peer support for crisis and suicide prevention. Baker is trained to help her classmates as a skilled listener.

This isn’t Baker’s only way of helping out and giving back. She also participates in the American Sign Language Club and GSA, and this is her second year as a member of the Student Council. She is a member of the school’s National Honor Society, which requires high grades and several hours of community service.

“I’ve been in the honor roll every year of middle school and high school,” she said.

Baker doesn't have a ton of free time in between classes, studying and all of her extracurricular activities. But she enjoys swimming, traveling and watching scary movies whenever she gets the chance.

She has big goals for the future and plans to attend college in the fall. While her major is undecided, there’s no doubt she can do anything she puts her mind to.

Congratulations to Madelin for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

