PIASA - Maddy Seymour has played a pivotal role on Southwestern High School's girls' softball squad over her years.

Seymour has been a .300 hitter at the plate for the Piasa Birds this season and .345 last year. She is exceptional with her batting skills.

Maddy is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

Recently, she signed a letter of intent to attend Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, IL., to continue her softball career.

Maddy said even though she was sidelined due to an injury, the success of this team "means the world to me."

"It has brought me closer to my teammates and it has shown me the true value of friendship as my teammates have been supporting me through tough times," she said. "I have grown stronger as a person and knowing that my presence even off the field has contributed to the success of this team."

Again, a salute to Maddy Seymour for college signing and her Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month honor.

